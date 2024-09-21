Golf tournament to raise awareness for veteran suicide happening Sunday

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Golfers around the region are hitting the green this Sunday to raise awareness for veteran suicide in the 2nd annual 22 A Day is 22 Too Many Golf Tournament.

The name of the event is based on a study that found an estimated 22 veterans take their own lives every day.

Tabitha Carlson is the one behind the event after she lost her boyfriend, Michael Lou Depew to suicide.

He served as a Marine Corps corporal for four years and was described as a happy, funny, and caring individual.

Carlson said she was blindsided by his death and is now trying to spread awareness to check in on veterans you might know.

The annual golf tournament is not only about raising awareness for veteran suicide but also about supporting our veteran community and raising awareness about prevention services.

The event is happening Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Stone Ridge Golf Course off Antelope Road in Eagle Point.

To get more information, or to register for the tournament, visit the EventBrite page.

