Gonorrhea cases surge in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County public health is reminding folks to get tested after seeing a significant jump in gonorrhea. In the last 4 years, the county has seen a near 500% increase in cases of the sexually transmitted disease.
Gonorrhea can be treated with antibiotics, but not everyone shows symptoms, that’s why doctors say it’s important to be tested regularly and use protection.
“It’s not difficult to treat we just have to be sure we’ve treated the individual, the partners and then hopefully educate them about safer sexual behaviors, so we don’t keep spreading the disease.
if left untreated, the disease can cause severe side effects including sterility.
you can visit public health for confidential testing or more information.
