Good Samaritan helps reunite dad and daughter after bus route mistake

MEDFORD, Ore– We told you about a Medford kindergartener who was dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

Now we’re hearing from the good Samaritan who helped the young girl get back to her parents.

Jacob McCullough was at his house on North Ross Lane when he noticed a little girl walking by herself.

He said he knew right away that something was wrong.

Oak Grove kindergartener Lilly McKinnis was mistakenly dropped off four blocks from her normal bus stop.

She had no way of finding her dad.

McCullough said when he asked Lilly if she was ok, she started crying.

McCullough said, “we finally came to the bright idea to look on Facebook and she knew her dad’s first and last name and so I looked him up on there and he responded almost immediately and then we met at Albertson’s.”

Lilly’s father Joshua said she was put on a different bus route and he was not told.

McKinnis said he’s incredibly grateful for Jacob’s help.

Medford School District said it’s looking to roll out a bus badging system at Oak Grove sometime this year.

The system will be able to inform bus drivers if a child gets off at the wrong stop.