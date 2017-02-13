Good Samaritan rescues driver from submerged car

Grants Pass, Ore.- A good samaritan in a river boat helped rescue a driver whose car had gone into the river in Grants Pass.
Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire/Rescue and American Medical Response all responded to the Pierce Riffle Park boat launch off Averill Dr. Sunday after receiving reports of a car in the water.
When they arrived, the car was sinking, but a person in a river boat had already rescued the driver and had them safely on land.
The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Pictures taken by Terry Hollister, provided by Rural Metro Fire