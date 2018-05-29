Good Samaritan saves boy from Rogue River

Grants Pass, Ore. — Another example of the dangers of the river happened at Matson Park. But thanks to a selfless act by a complete stranger, local boy is safe. Selma resident, Jill Riolo, was at the park Sunday with her two young sons and her daughter watching the end of the boat races.
Riolo said her kids didn’t have life jackets on, because they weren’t swimming. She said they were playing with a ball and it bounced into the water. That’s when her nine-year-old went in to retrieve it. Riolo ran in after her son, but there was already a man working to bring him in.
“Had it not been for him, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to get him in and he kept him going and kept him afloat. He was just a very big savior yesterday,” said Jill Riolo, the boy’s mother.
Riolo said she is very grateful to the Good Samaritan, Johnny, who quickly went in and saved her son. She said had it not been for him, she doesn’t know what would have happened.
