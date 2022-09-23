Goodwill Industries campaigns for wildfire victims

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties is starting a campaign with the American Red Cross to help victims of wildfires.

It lasts from October 5th till the end of next week. You can “round up” your purchase or simply donate at the register in the Brookings, Florence, and North Bend locations.

Goodwill will match up to $20,000 in contributions.

The CEO of Red Cross Cascades Region said supporting communities before, during and after disasters is a collaborative effort.