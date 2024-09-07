Goodwill invites shoppers to round-up purchases for North Bend veterans

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Starting Sunday, Goodwill Industries invites the community to round up their purchases in support of local veterans.

From September 8 through September 14, Goodwill is running its 2024 Coos County Stand Down campaign.

All money raised during the week-long event will be donated to veterans’ services in North Bend.

The Goodwill store in North Bend is located at 3698 Broadway Avenue.

To get more information, visit the Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach website.

