Goodwill makes career services virtual during pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — Goodwill stores may be closed across the state, but some of its services are going virtual.
After the executive order, Goodwill says it was able to pivot quickly.
Career counselors were able to dedicate special hours to work with community members.
“People who need resume and interview help, who are trying to find a job because there are plenty of employers here who are still urgently needing people and we’re helping those job seekers connect with local employers,” said Julie Fletcher, director of marketing for Goodwill.
Goodwill says it’s continuing to offer online classes for people who want to develop new skills.
That could be getting their GED, doing computer classes, as well as certification classes for careers in retail.
