Home
Goodwill offers voucher program for those in need

Goodwill offers voucher program for those in need

Local News Top Stories

Medford, Ore — Southern Oregon Goodwill is partnering with dozens of local agencies to provide tens of thousands of dollars to those in need.

Goodwill is awarding $62,850 to 72 partners including the Maslow Project, Living Opportunities and Rogue Retreat.

Those agencies will then offer vouchers to individuals and families they identify to purchase things like clothes and household items at local Goodwill stores.

“It allows that person who’s in a crisis situation to go into the store, shop with dignity, go up to the counter, put their items on the counter and nobody knows their payment method is coming from a voucher program,” said Julie Fletcher with Southern Oregon Goodwill

The amount of money offered and the number of agencies involved has been going up steadily since the program began in 1998.

Matt Jordan

NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.

In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics