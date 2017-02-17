Goodwill offers voucher program for those in need

Medford, Ore — Southern Oregon Goodwill is partnering with dozens of local agencies to provide tens of thousands of dollars to those in need.
Goodwill is awarding $62,850 to 72 partners including the Maslow Project, Living Opportunities and Rogue Retreat.
Those agencies will then offer vouchers to individuals and families they identify to purchase things like clothes and household items at local Goodwill stores.
“It allows that person who’s in a crisis situation to go into the store, shop with dignity, go up to the counter, put their items on the counter and nobody knows their payment method is coming from a voucher program,” said Julie Fletcher with Southern Oregon Goodwill
The amount of money offered and the number of agencies involved has been going up steadily since the program began in 1998.