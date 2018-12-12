Google CEO faces Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Tech giant Google was in the spotlight Tuesday on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers searching for answers to accusations of political bias influencing the search engines product.
The president and other Republicans have accused the tech giant of censoring conservative users and content, a claim Democrats dismiss as “right-wing conspiracy.”
Google CEO Sundar Pichai repeatedly worked to assure lawmakers blind algorithms, not employees control their content.
“It is our interest to make sure we reflect what is happening out there in the best subjective manner as possible,” Pichai testified.
