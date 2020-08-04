Google teams up with banks to offer mobile banking

NBC NEWS — Google is getting into mobile banking. The company is teaming up with eight U.S. based banks, including Citi and BBVA.
According to “The Verge” customers will be able to access checking and savings accounts digitally through Google Pay. Partner banks will handle the infrastructure, FDIC Insurance, and other back-end technology.
It’s unclear whether customers will have access to a physical debit cards issued by Google or the banks, but the service is scheduled to go live sometime next year.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.