Google wins European privacy fight

BRUSSELS, Belgium – Google won a legal battle in Europe Tuesday.
The tech giant got a favorable court ruling in its “Right to be Forgotten” privacy fight with France.
The European Union’s top court said Google does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data around the world.
French privacy regulators fined Google more than $100,000 in 2016 for refusing to de-list sensitive information from internet search results upon request.
Those requests are referred to as the “Right to be Forgotten.”
The European Commission proposed in 2012 that people should have a “Right to be Forgotten” on the internet.
Issues of privacy and data protection in Europe have become all the more sensitive following leaks by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.
Last year, Snowden disclosed details of U.S. surveillance programs for monitoring vast quantities of emails and phone records worldwide.