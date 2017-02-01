GOP bill would sell thousands of acres of public land in Oregon

Washington, D.C. – Legislation introduced by a Utah lawmaker could “dispose” of up to 3.3 million acres of public land nation-wide, including thousands of acres in Oregon.
The Statesman Journal reports legislation introduced by Rep. Jason Chaffetz would free up resources for “for economic development in struggling rural communities.”
Land that would be “disposed” of—meaning sale to private entities or states—includes 70,300 acres in Oregon.
The land identified in the H.R. 621 comes from a 1997 survey conducted by the Clinton administration.
President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, opposes the selling of public lands.
Oregon senator Ron Wyden also disagrees. “Legislation based on a decades-old report on lands supposedly ripe for disposal clearly belongs on the shelf,” Wyden said in a statement. “Public lands belong to all Americans, and preserving these lands in public ownership keeps them accessible to everybody – including hunters, fishers, timber enterprises and recreation lovers.”
The Statesman Journal listed the following land currently overseen by the Bureau of Land Management:
Harney — 44,533 acres
Klamath — 7,506
Lake — 4,140
Giliam — 3,200
Jefferson — 2,120
Lincoln — 1,932
Wasco — 1,880
Deschutes — 1,475
Josephine — 810
Sherman — 800
Crook — 640
Tillamook — 402
Linn — 399
Hood River — 240
Jackson — 174
Clatsop — 40
Lane County — 9
Yamhill — 7
Marion — 1
Total: 70,300