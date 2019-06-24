GOP supporters gather outside Oregon state capitol

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A few dozen people gathered outside the Oregon state capitol over the weekend. The demonstration was in support the Republican senators who walked out of the state legislature earlier this week to halt a vote on a cap-and-trade bill.
The Oregon Capitol was ordered closed Saturday due to a “possible militia threat” from right-wing protesters.
Republican supporters who showed up said the senators did the right thing.
The 11 Republicans who walked out prevented a quorum in the Senate, bringing all legislative action to a halt.
Governor Kate Brown authorized the Oregon State Police to round them up and bring them back to the capitol.
So far, none of the Republicans has re-appeared and leaders vow to “run out the clock” on the legislative session.
By law, the legislative session is due to end on June 30. But Brown said she will call a special session if there is still work to be done.
The cap-and-trade bill, officially HB 2020, would dramatically reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2050.
It would be the second program of its kind in the nation after California if passed.