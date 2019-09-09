Gopher Fire burning near Crater Lake reaches estimated 340 acres

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Weather conditions are helping crews tackle a wildfire burning in the Sky Lakes Wilderness south of Crater Lake.
Recent lightning strikes caused five small fires about 11 miles east of Prospect. Those fires combined and created the Gopher Fire, which was estimated to be about 200 acres in size as of Friday afternoon. By Monday morning, the estimated acreage was 340.
A pattern of cool weather is causing fire managers to be optimistic about getting an early handle on the Gopher Fire. Aaron Schuh, Incident Commander, at the Monday morning briefing said, “These cool and moist conditions are giving the us the time we need to prepare our fire lines and when the warmer and dryer weather returns in the coming weeks.”
289 personnel were assigned to the fire.
The list of trail and road closures were effective as of Monday morning:
National Forest Roads (NFR) 3795-300, 3795-500, NFR 3790, NFR 3790-200, NFR 3785. The following trails or segments of trails are closed: Trail No. 979 east from the Middle Fork Trailhead to its intersection with Trail 980, Trail No. 980, Trail No. 1084 from the Tom and Jerry Trailhead east to 1084’s intersection with Trail No. 1085, Trail No. 1085, Trail No. 1089 from its intersection with Trail No. 1085 south to its intersection with the Pacific Crest Trail.