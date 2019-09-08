Home
Gopher Fire grows to 300 acres overnight

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. — Crews in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest are still working to get fire lines around the Gopher Fire.

That fire is burning in the 2008 Middle Fork Fire scar in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. The fire grew overnight to 300 acres and there are almost 300 people working to contain the flames. Crews say they expect to have the fire contained by September 20th.

Fire officials will hold a public information meeting at the Prospect Community Hall 305 Red Blanket Road, Prospect, Oregon Sunday at 7 P.M.

