Gopher Fire update: 354 acres, 35% contained

PROSPECT, OR – The Gopher Fire burning in the Sky Lakes Wilderness is now 35% contained and remains at 354 acres.
On September 5, lightning strikes sparked five small fires about 11 miles east of Prospect in the perimeter of 2008’s Middle Fork Fire.
Those five fires grew together and became known as the Gopher Fire, which was estimated to be about 200 acres by September 6. By September 9, the fire grew to an estimated 340 acres.
Throughout the week, cool weather allowed crews to get a handle on the Gopher Fire. By Thursday, September 12 the fire was 15% contained at 352 acres in size.
According to the USDA, primary fire lines on the north, south and west sections of the fire are complete, and containment is expected to increase over the next few days.
Firefighters are continuing all the work that has been on-going to secure the fire, in preparation for the transition of command from the Type 3 Team to the local Prospect Ranger District on Tuesday morning due to increased containment, lower fire behavior, and expected wetter conditions.
Trail closures in the area are in effect. You can view the entirety of the closure order at the RRSNF website.
September 16th will be the last official Gopher Fire Update.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]