Gov. Brown announces bid for re-election

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday she’ll run for re-election in 2018.
“The Oregon we all love is a special place. And we can all be proud of the reasons why. We have the fastest job growth in the country. Here, every Oregon child has access to health care. Here, we are sending high school graduates to community college for as little as $50 a semester,” Gov. Brown said in a statement. “As governor, it’s my job to make Oregon an even better place to live, work and raise a family. We need to protect the Oregon we love so much and ensure that everyone has the chance to live a good life here.”
Brown was first appointed governor after John Kitzhaber resigned in 2015.
After finishing out Kitzhaber’s term, Brown went on to win the 2016 election.
According to her campaign, the Democrat governor has worked to pass government ethics reform, signed a minimum wage increase, ended the use of coal power and increased investments in education.
So far, Brown’s main competition for the seat appears to come from Republican State Representative Knute Buehler, whose campaign recently received a half-million dollar donation from Nike co-founder Phil Knight/