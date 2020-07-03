Gov. Brown announces increased enforcement of face covering requirement

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown said she’s stepping up enforcement of the statewide mask mandate.
The governor’s office said ahead of the busy holiday weekend, businesses will be monitored for compliance regarding face-coverings, physical distancing, and occupancy.
The enforcement effort will be led by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC.) Both agencies will be doing spot checks and inspections of businesses across the state this weekend.
For businesses that refuse to comply, OSHA and OLCC can issue citations, fines, and “Red Warning Notices” that can result in stiff penalties.
The enforcement announcement comes in the wake of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including a record-high 375 new cases reported Thursday.
Governor Brown said, “We stand at a crossroads this weekend––we can either stop the spread of COVID-19, or infections and hospitalizations will rise across Oregon and I will reinstate restrictive measures in impacted counties and business sectors.”