Gov. Brown announces ‘Wildfire Economic Recovery Council’ for Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – A special council is being put together to help address economic recovery in the wake of devastating wildfires in Oregon.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she’s convening the “Wildfire Economic Recovery Council” next week to address community needs as a result of the 2020 wildfire season.
The council will reportedly work to figure out economic recovery solutions by bringing together federal, state, and local resources.
“So many Oregonians lost everything in these fires. With over a million acres burned and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed, the impacts of this wildfire season will be felt on jobs and local economies long after it ends,” said Governor Brown. “While my Disaster Cabinet continues to focus on the immediate wildfire response and relief efforts, this council will prioritize economic recovery for impacted communities.”
According to the governor’s office, the council will focus on long-term solutions for the communities hardest hit by wildfires.
A full list of council members will be released after the first meeting next week.