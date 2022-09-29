Gov. Brown approves $3.3 mil. for school safety grants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Governor Kate Brown is investing over $3 million in grants for school safety and violence prevention.

The funds will help increase the amount of school safety and prevention specialists to 19 across the state.

Governor Brown said the money will be used to help prevent bullying, cyber-bullying and harassment.

Superintendent Brent Barry from the Phoenix-Talent School District said the safety grant will help add to the funding they already have.

“Anything that makes our school safer and more inclusive is, I think, a welcome addition to our communities and our school districts,” Barry said.

Barry said the grants will combine with money his district got from a local school safety bond that was passed in 2017.

He said they’re always looking for ways to make school safer.