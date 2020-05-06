Gov. Brown asking for applications from counties that want to re-open

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Several southern Oregon counties may soon send an application to Governor Kate Brown officially asking to reopen.
Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan says Josephine, Coos, Jackson, Curry, and Douglas counties spoke with the governor late Tuesday afternoon.
She explained several criteria needed for a ‘phase one’ reopening, such as adequate testing and contact tracing.
Governor Brown also said each county needs to fill out an application showing they meet the criteria.
“For instance, it’s a matter of how many contact tracing personnel do we have, are workforce able to keep with the ability, [can] we can respond in a time frame,” said Commissioner Morgan.
She says Josephine County is ready to reopen and hopes to send the application as soon as Wednesday.
Commissioner Morgan says if the county is approved, they could open as soon as May 15th.
