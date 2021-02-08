Gov. Brown calls for representative’s resignation, following claims he created ‘hostile work environment’

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has joined dozens of other Oregon politicians in calling for an Oregon representative to resign, after he created a supposed hostile work environment for women in the state capitol.
This follows the House Conduct Committee’s decision to call for Portland state Representative Diego Hernandez to resign, after it says he created a hostile workplace at the state capitol.
Representative Hernandez’s attorney read a statement on his behalf last week saying, “Please let me un-equivocally say that I’m very sorry that I made anyone uncomfortable.”
It’s not clear when a vote might happen to remove Representative Hernandez from office.
This would be the first time the House has ever voted on whether or not to get rid of a member.
Two-thirds of the house would have to vote to expel Representative Hernandez from his seat.
