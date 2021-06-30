Gov. Brown declares preemptive state of emergency due to threat of wildfires

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires across the state.
With record-breaking heat, drought emergencies, incoming thunderstorms and red flag warnings, Governor Brown signed the declaration Wednesday to immediately authorize state agencies to coordinate in order to mitigate the effects of wildfires.
“Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes,” said Governor Brown. “With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources.
“I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state. With fire seasons increasingly starting earlier and lasting longer, it is up to each of us to do our part to prevent wildfires and be prepared for the ones we can’t prevent. I am urging Oregonians to take charge in preventing human-caused fires by being prepared, safe, responsible, and aware.”
The declaration temporarily suspends any rules that impair the response to wildfires, the governor’s office said. It also allows the state to request assistance from other states if needed.
You can read Executive Order #21-17 here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ci88RBwn8poGnrQ7jz2Vyo-R7w7fkgAf/view