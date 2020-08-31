Gov. Brown extends eviction moratorium

SALEM, Ore. – Many homeowners in Oregon will be protected from foreclosures for the rest of the year.
This past June, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4204 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The law established limits on foreclosures in the state to keep Oregonians housed during an uncertain economy. The restrictions were set to expire on September 30, 2020. However, on August 31, Governor Kate Brown extended the protections until December 31, 2020, via executive order.
“Every Oregonian deserves a warm, dry, safe, affordable, and accessible place to call home,” said Governor Brown. “That’s especially true during a pandemic, when physical distancing and limiting trips away from home are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities.”
The governor’s office said she’s looking at taking further actions regarding a moratorium for rental evictions, which is set to expire on September 30.
“I’d like to thank legislators for taking action with me this summer to help Oregon renters, as well as homeowners, and business owners,” said Governor Brown. “As this crisis continues, I am confident that lawmakers will again take action to help Oregonians struggling to pay rent and mortgage payments.”