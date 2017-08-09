Gov. Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act due to Flounce Fire

Salem, Ore. – To help out local firefighters, Oregon Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to mobilize state resources.
In accordance with Oregon law, Gov. Brown’s office said she determined the Flounce Fire was a threat to life, safety and property, with firefighting requirements exceeding that of local resources.
“To ensure the safety of Jackson County residents, and given the dry conditions and possibility of additional lightning strikes, I am invoking an emergency declaration to make additional state resources available to firefighters and local first responders,” Gov. Brown said.
The Flounce Fire has burned more than 250 acres and continues to grow northeast of Shady Cove, near Lost Creek Lake, ODF said in a press release sent out at 5:20 p.m. on July 8.
Precautionary Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notices are in place for residents on Evergreen Drive and Lewis Road near Prospect.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, firefighters are dealing with multiple lightning-caused fires over the last 24 hours.
Crews with ODF’s Southwest Oregon District said they’ll continue to monitor new fire starts ahead of additional thunderstorms in the immediate forecast.
t.