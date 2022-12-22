Gov. Brown issues order forgiving certain traffic fines

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order canceling uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases.

The order only affects people who were sanctioned in traffic violation cases more than two years ago before House Bill 4210 (2020) went into effect.

That bill prohibits license suspensions for non-payment of traffic fines moving forward.

Now, nearly 7,000 Oregonians could ask to get their suspended driver’s license back through the DMV.

ACLU of Oregon Executive Director Sandy Chung said, “Debt-based driver’s license restrictions cause compounding harm to low-income people and people of color, while not improving public safety or government revenue.”

More information about the remission order can be found here.