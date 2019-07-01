Gov. Brown plans to take executive action on climate plan

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown plans to use executive actions to address climate change after Senate Republicans prevented a quorum on the issue in the legislature.
A group of Republicans walked out of the capital for nine days to prevent holding a vote on House Bill 2020, a statewide cap-and-trade program.
Senate Republicans returned to Salem over the weekend after receiving assurances from Democrats that the bill would succeed in becoming law.
In a press conference Monday in Salem, Brown said she’s prepared to use her power as governor to reduce the state’s carbon emissions. She said if lawmakers can’t find a compromise on a statewide cap and trade policy, she wants to move forward using her executive powers to put a plan in place.
“Doing nothing to reduce emissions is not an option,” Brown said. “Not for our economy, our communities, our environment, and, of course, particularly, our children. I am open to modifications, but I am not open to inaction.”
While expressing frustration with Senate Republicans regarding the walkout and HB 2020, she also praised them for accomplishing other legislative goals over the weekend.