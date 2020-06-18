Gov. Brown proclaims this June 19 as ‘Juneteenth’ in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is introducing legislation that could make Juneteenth an official state holiday.
On June 18, 2020, Governor Brown proclaimed this year’s June 19 as “Juneteenth” in the State of Oregon to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. She said she’ll also put forward a bill that will make Juneteenth a permanent holiday in the state.
“This year, celebrating Black freedom and achievement on Juneteenth is more important than ever as people across Oregon, the United States, and around the world protest systemic racism and unequivocally show that Black Lives Matter,” said Governor Brown. “I am proud to officially proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth in Oregon, and I will introduce a bill in the 2021 session to make Juneteenth a state holiday for years to come.”
You can view Governor Brown’s proclamation here: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Documents/juneteenth.pdf