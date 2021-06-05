Gov. Brown says state is 127k people away from reopening, releases reopen plan

SALEM, Ore. —Once 70% of Oregonians 18 and older, have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state will reopen. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the OHA broke down the details Friday in a press conference.
Over 66% of Oregonians statewide have been vaccinated with at least a first dose. Now, we’re just 127,000 people away from Governor Brown’s 70% goal, to fully reopen.
“We are getting very close to fully reopening our economy and moving out of this chapter of the pandemic,” said Governor Brown.
The state is getting closer to the benchmark, having vaccinated 66.2% of its residents 18 and older, as of Thursday.
“To those of you who are vaccinated, you’ve helped us reach this point, and you are protected from this virus,” said Governor Brown.
Despite this, the number of Oregonians getting a COVID-19 shot each day has been declining over the past couple of weeks. The number decreased from more than 20,000 a day in mid-May to about 12,000 per day. On June 1st, less than 5,000 people got a first dose.
Once the state reaches the 70% mark, Brown said she’ll lift most state restrictions and shift to pandemic recovery.
“I want to be very clear that we are able to reopen like this because of the efficacy of the vaccines,” said Governor Brown.
On Friday she outlined what that will look like.
- No more capacity limits for businesses, no more physical distancing.
- Masks will largely no longer be required by the state with few exceptions like airports, public transit, and health care settings.
- Vaccine verification will not be necessary because the same mask and social distancing rules will apply to all people, vaccinated or not.
“By and large this means we will be able to return to the activities and traditions we have missed for more than a year, Fourth of July BBQs, eating popcorn at a movie theater, getting a beer after work with friends,” said Governor Brown.
Governor Brown says the state will continue to strongly recommend that that unvaccinated and other vulnerable people continue to wear masks and practice other health and safety measures to stay safe from COVID-19.
