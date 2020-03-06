Gov. Brown wants free coronavirus testing for Oregonians

Governor Kate Brown says the state has reached an agreement with some health insurance companies so that people aren’t charged for coronavirus testing.
However, the Oregon Health Authority is still prioritizing testing for those most at risk.
The OHA says it has the capability to process 80 tests per day and 1500 tests total at the state laboratory in Hillsboro.
On Thursday, Governor Brown announced agreements with several insurance companies including Providence health plans and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The agreement means patients wouldn’t be charged co-pays or deductibles if they needed to be tested for coronavirus, so long as it’s in-network.
Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says having more tests available is a good start, but there’s still more work to be done.
“In order to do testing you need more than the kits you need the ability to test safely,” said Dr. Shames. “So we need testing locations with adequately trained and equipped personnel and we need more tests.”
If the state were to run out of tests, the OHA says it will ask for more.
