Gov. Brown working to localize plans for reopening schools

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown and other leaders in education continue to work on plans for reopening schools this Fall.
Governor Brown says the expertise of medical experts and school districts is guiding the Oregon Department of Education as they work to reopen schools.
She says in the Spring, Oregon took a statewide approach to reopen but now they’re working to localize that effort.
“We might have some areas of the state where we’ve got students in classrooms and Jackson County has done such a remarkable job controlling the transmission of the virus, but we have other parts of the state where we’re seeing much higher rates of transmission,” she said.
Last month, Governor Brown convened a ‘Healthy Schools Reopening Council’ made up of faculty, students, and others in the education community.
The council is advising the governor and Oregon Department of Education on schools reopening and bringing diverse opinions of what’s needed across the state.
Governor Brown says the council met again on Wednesday afternoon.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.