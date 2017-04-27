Gov. Kate Brown announces action on PERS

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced she is taking action to address the cost of Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS).
The announcement comes as Gov. Brown releases executive branch strategies to reduce overhead costs in state government.
Last week, Gov. Brown signed Executive Order 17-07. The order directs the state government to temporarily freeze hiring and optimize costs.
On April 27, Gov. Brown announced the creation of a “PERS Task Force” that will review and propose options for making billions of dollars in payments toward PERS.
Their report will be due on November 1, 2017.
Gov. Brown also signed Executive Order 17-08 Thursday.
The order outlines several measures intended to strengthen public employee bargaining and training practices.
Next week, Gov. Brown will sign an executive order that would streamline the methods used to collect on $3.3 billion owed to the state by debtors.