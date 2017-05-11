Gov. Kate Brown announces creation of opioid abuse task force

Salem, Ore. – A senior advisor for Governor Kate Brown will lead an effort to combat opioid abuse and dependency in Oregon, the governor’s office announced Thursday.
Senior Policy Advisor Jeff Rhoades will create a task force of medical experts, drug treatment specialists and government officials to address growing opioid abuse across the state.
“Oregon has one of the highest rates of prescription opioid misuse in the nation, and we must take action,” Governor Brown said. “Over the last few months, I’ve heard from Oregonians across the state that opioid use is affecting their lives at home and in their communities. It’s clear that this crisis must be addressed, particularly in our rural communities where programming and access to treatment have been slashed due to insufficient resources.”
According to the governor’s office, the task force will focus on improving access to treatment and making it easier for affected individuals to take part in drug court rather than be subject to incarceration.
What do you think? Join the discussion on our Facebook page.