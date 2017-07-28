Gov. Kate Brown authorizes National Guard deployment for eclipse

Salem, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown will deploy Oregon National Guard soldiers ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse.
OPB reports the Guard will have six aircraft and around 150 soldiers on hand for the celestial event that’s expected to draw hundreds of thousands to the state.
A spokesperson with the Oregon Military Department said the soldiers will help support local and state agencies with the influx of tourists.
The Guard is also ready to help fight fires and provide search and rescue operations if necessary.