Gov. Kate Brown bans commercial evictions

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued a new executive order barring commercial evictions.

Executive Order 20-13 places a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment during the COVID-19 epidemic. The order also strengthens a previous ban on residential evictions.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, too many Oregonians have found themselves with no way to pay the monthly rent for their homes and businesses,” said Governor Brown. “These are difficult times. This order will help Oregon small businesses stay in their locations without the threat of eviction.”

You can read the order in its entirety here: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/admin/Pages/eo_20-13.aspx

