Gov. Kate Brown declares Sugar Pine Fire “conflagration”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Sugar Pine Fire burning near Lost Creek Lake has been declared a conflagration.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown made the decision Friday. The designation allows state resources, including firefighters and equipment, to mobilize in order to fight the fire.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, four structural task forces will head to the fire from Coos, Washington, Clackamas, Lincoln and Polk Counties.
The fire marshal listed the following evacuation levels effective July 3 at 4:30 p.m.:
LEVEL 3 EVACUATION “GO”
Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, 829 and above; Shelly Lane, all addresses; 4000-block of Lewis Road
LEVEL 2 EVACUATION “BE SET”
Lewis Road from Hwy 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Hwy 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Hwy 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive Between Hwy 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
LEVEL 1 EVACUATION “BE READY”
Still in effect for all areas near Trail.