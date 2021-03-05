Gov. Kate Brown orders in-person instruction to return

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order to return Oregon public school students to the classroom.
Brown directed all public schools in the state to offer universal access to in-person instruction on or before the weeks of March 29 for K-5 students and April 19 for students in grades 6-12.
“Thanks to the smart choices Oregonians have made, our COVID-19 numbers have declined. All but six counties now meet or exceed Oregon’s advisory metrics for a return to in-person, hybrid learning for all K-12 grade levels,” said Governor Brown. “And, five of those counties meet the advisory metrics for a return to elementary school.”
Governor Brown added, “The science is very, very clear: with proper safety measures in place, there is a low risk of COVID-19 transmission in school. Oregon parents can be confident about sending their children back to a classroom learning environment.”
Assuming health metrics are met, public schools will have to operate under full on-site education or a hybrid instructional model, the governor’s office said.
Students who want to remain in comprehensive distance learning will be allowed to do so as long as the threat of COVID-19 transmission remains.
“Closing schools in Oregon is a decision I will never forget,” the governor said. “Parents, educators, school staff, but especially students have come so far while navigating the challenges of this pandemic. Welcoming students back to every school across Oregon will be a milestone worth celebrating.”
Governor Brown’s letter can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12gKNRtAao3L46Hc7G5eDu5hY2bJwlErT/view