Gov. Kate Brown to sign pay equity legislation

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced she’ll sign legislation that expands pay equity protections to Oregonian workers.
The text of House Bill 2005 emphasizes it is unlawful for an employer to pay employees of different sexes dissimilar wages for the same work.
It also makes it illegal for employers to determine the compensation of prospective employees based on their previous compensation.
However, the legislation allows for differentiated pay between sexes based on a “bona fide factor” such as seniority, merit, education, training, experience, etc.
According to H.B. 2005, an employer is not allowed to lower an employee’s compensation to comply with the new law.
Governor Brown will sign the legislation in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office on June 1.
Once signed, the act will take effect this fall.