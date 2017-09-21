Gov. Kate Brown to visit Brookings for wildfire “listening session”

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown plans to head to Brookings for a “listening session” for those affected by wildfires.
The session is one of two appearances the governor will make to hear from business owners, employees and local leaders that have been economically impacted by wildfire.
According to the Gov. Brown’s office, she’ll use the input to “inform a newly created Wildfire Recovery Council that will identify an pursue solutions to promote economic activity.”
“While the firefighting is not finished, we have turned a corner and it is now time to focus on recovery,” Governor Brown said. “This year’s fire season was one of the most intense in recent history. Not only did fires destroy property and uproot families, wildfire smoke also impacted communities and businesses across the state. As we brace for another wet winter and the increased risk of landslides and flooding, we must be proactive and think innovatively about how we help communities and businesses get back on their feet and back to work.”
A listening session in Cascade Locks will be held on September 29. A date for the Brookings session will be released next week.