Gov. Kate Brown undecided on bar, restaurant curfews

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said Monday morning she was undecided on a curfew for bars and restaurants in the state.
The possibility of enforcement action was floated during a conversation with reporters Sunday night, according to KGW.
The governor said she’s watching other states’ responses and she’s still considering numerous options to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Brown emphasized the importance of social distancing to protect vulnerable populations. She said, “You may feel like it’s not touching your life yet, but it will soon. This is a matter of life and death for others.”