Home
Gov. Kate Brown undecided on bar, restaurant curfews

Gov. Kate Brown undecided on bar, restaurant curfews

Health News Local News Politics Regional Top Stories , ,

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said Monday morning she was undecided on a curfew for bars and restaurants in the state.

The possibility of enforcement action was floated during a conversation with reporters Sunday night, according to KGW.

The governor said she’s watching other states’ responses and she’s still considering numerous options to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Brown emphasized the importance of social distancing to protect vulnerable populations. She said, “You may feel like it’s not touching your life yet, but it will soon. This is a matter of life and death for others.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »