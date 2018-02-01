Gov. Kate Brown visits Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown spent the morning with students at North Medford High School offering a portion of her upcoming State of the State Address while focusing her speech on education.
This was her third and final stop visiting high schools around the state to encourage students to help raise the graduation rate, and also promote career and technical education programs, or CTE.
Brown said, “We know that students that have access to hands-on learning, the graduation rate goes up to 86% so from my perspective, hands-on learning and career and technical ed is one component to how we improve our high school graduation rate.”
During her visit to North Medford High, Governor Brown also signed a proclamation declaring February CTE Month in Oregon.