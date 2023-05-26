Gov. Kotek declares drought emergencies in Lake & Sherman counties

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek announced drought emergencies in two more Oregon counties Friday.

Due to Lake and Sherman counties experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, the governor’s office used an executive order to declare drought emergencies.

Governor Kotek’s latest drought declaration unlocks a number of drought-related tools for water users, including assistance to local water users.

The governor has already declared drought emergencies this year in the following counties:

Crook County

Deschutes County

Grants County

Harney County

Jefferson County

Malheur County

Multnomah County

Wasco County

“Preparation and resiliency to drought are vital to the health and safety of persons, property, and the economic security of the citizens and businesses of these counties,” Executive Order No. 23-13 states.

You can read the entire executive order here: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/eo/eo-23-13.pdf

