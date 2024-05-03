Gov. Kotek responds to reports about the role of the First Spouse

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek addressed concerns about the role of the First Spouse during her media availability this week.

Reports surfaced last month that Kotek was planning to create an Office of the First Spouse for her wife, Aimee Kotek Wilson.

Now, she said she will not be creating an office of the First Spouse and no state staff will report to her or be supervised by her.

Kotek said she is working with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to define the role of the First Spouse.

Governor Kotek said, “the First Lady will continue to accompany me and attend events representing the governor’s office, such as tribal visits and ceremonial events, and she will listen to Oregonians about the issues most impacting them, especially in the area of mental health and addiction.”

Kotek said she is assembling a First Spouse manual to clearly define all the responsibilities of the First Spouse.

That manual will also include protocols for addressing any concerns or complaints.

