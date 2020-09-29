Gov. Newsom addresses wildfire danger

More than 3.7 million acres have burned in California this year and 26 people have died in the fires.
During a briefing on the fires Monday the governor warned that the state is still only in the middle of the fire season.
“An active wildfire generating a lot of attention appropriately so a lot of consternation in and around that region that has been hit over and over and over again over the course of the last number of years,” Governor Newsom said. “Wildfires continue to be top of mind as we are now moving into the peak of the wildfire season, it is the time of year to start to experience the Santa Anna Winds down in Southern California.”
Newsom began his briefing with an overview of the historic wildfires burning in the state.
Northern California’s wine country is one of the latest areas in the state to be scorched by wildfire.
Residents have also been evacuated from Butte and Shasta Counties because of wildfires there.