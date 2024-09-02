Gov. Tina Kotek invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for Copperfield Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.- A new fire burning in Klamath County is prompting evacuation orders.

According to Oregon State Fire Marshal, The Copperfield Fire, near Sprague River Rd. and Williamson River Rd., East of Chiloquin, has already reached an estimate of 1500 to 2000 acres.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:00 p.m. Sunday with an aggressive initial attack, but the fire’s forward progression has not been stopped.

By 4:30 p.m., there were six engines, five airtankers, two helicopters, two water tenders and four dozers on scene with more resources ordered and on the way.

Night operations will continue to work into the evening.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the fire, which is growing rapidly.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management team and eight task forces are being mobilized to the fire.

The OSFM Red Incident Management Team will be briefed Monday at 10 a.m. and will be in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3

For the latest on the fire, please follow the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership.

Level 3 Go Now Evacuation Orders have been put in place for the following zones:

KLU-E062

KLU-E061

KLU-E063A

KLU-E111-B

KLU-E073

KLU-E064A

Level 1 Be Ready Evacuation Notices are also in place for the following zones:

KLU-E035B

KLU-E060E

Head to the Klamath County Emergency Management page for more information and updates.

