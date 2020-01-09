Government admits Epstein security video ‘no longer exists’

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Video from outside the cell of Jeffrey Epstein during his first apparent suicide attempt no longer exists.
Thursday prosecutors in the southern district of New York admitted in a letter that the surveillance video was not properly preserved.
Prosecutors also said there was a supposed to a backup system in place but they also cannot find a copy of the video.
They blame technical errors.
The missing video is from July 23rd when guards found Epstein on the floor of his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.
A federal indictment called it an apparent suicide attempt.
Epstein was found dead from suicide in his cell the following month.
Prison officials did preserve video from that day.
The multi-millionaire financier was behind bars awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.