Government admits Epstein security video ‘no longer exists’

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Video from outside the cell of Jeffrey Epstein during his first apparent suicide attempt no longer exists.

Thursday prosecutors in the southern district of New York admitted in a letter that the surveillance video was not properly preserved.

Prosecutors also said there was a supposed to a backup system in place but they also cannot find a copy of the video.

They blame technical errors.

The missing video is from July 23rd when guards found Epstein on the floor of his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

A federal indictment called it an apparent suicide attempt.

Epstein was found dead from suicide in his cell the following month.

Prison officials did preserve video from that day.

The multi-millionaire financier was behind bars awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

