Government shutdown continues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Late Monday night, Senate Republicans released the 1,000-page deal they plan to vote on this week based on President Trump’s latest offer to end the shutdown.
They’re calling it “End the Shutdown and Secure the Border.” But it’s unlikely to do either. Democrats already rejected it.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “We want the symbol of America to remain the Statue of Liberty. Freedom, equality—not a divisive wall.”
Without seven Democrats on board, President Trump’s plan to offer temporary protection for a million dreamers and refugees in exchange for border wall funding is dead on arrival.
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) said, “To tie Dreamers to a conversation about border security, is truly insulting.”
The president told Democrats, “Stop playing games and give America the security it deserves”
His offer up for a vote this week as furloughed workers prepare to miss a second paycheck Friday.
TSA Officer Andrew Vaz said, “Just let your 800,000 government workers be able to just turn the lights on and feed their kids.”
Employees earning good money are now turning to food banks to feed their families:
Federal worker Desirae Bagby said, “It is really humiliating to one day go from spending $300 at BJ’S to having to rely on public assistance.”
And no way to see a doctor. “All of them except for one told me not to show up because I didn’t have my copay,” said one federal worker who wished to remain anonymous.
Thousands are sidelined, but IRS workers are back on the job, working unpaid to process your tax refund.
And despite sick-outs, the TSA says lines at airports are moving with nine out of ten passengers waiting only 15 minutes to be screened.