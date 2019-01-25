Government shutdown prompts “ground-stop” at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – The partial government shutdown is starting to take its toll at some of the country’s busiest airports.
On Friday, FAA officials issued a ground-stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport due to air traffic control staffing issues.
Flights into the airport were temporarily halted for a short time.
Officials say the airport will experience delays throughout the day.
Flights at Newark’s Liberty International and Philadelphia’s International Airport were also delayed today because of staffing issues.
In a statement, the FAA said, “We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed.”