Governor Brown announces steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced steps for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
According to the governor’s standards, health and safety restrictions can be lifted after 70% of eligible Oregonians receive at least one vaccine dose. As of June 3, 66.2% of individuals 18 and older got at least one dose. The state only needs 127,308 more doses to reopen the economy.
Over the past week, Oregon has been averaging 12,971 doses administered per day.
Governor Brown issued the following statement:
“I want to be very clear that we are able to reopen like this because of the efficacy of the vaccines. For those of you who are vaccinated, you’ve helped us reach this point — and you are protected from this virus. However, there are still Oregonians who need to take extra precautions to feel and stay safe. People battling cancer and immunocompromised Oregonians, to name a couple. There are also many Oregon kids who are not yet eligible for a vaccine.
“So, it will remain incredibly important for Oregonians to continue making smart choices. And, to respect the choices of others. Let’s respect one another as we prepare to make this transition.
“This has really become a tale of two pandemics. If you are vaccinated, then you’re safe, you can carry on safely without wearing a mask and social distancing.
“If you are not vaccinated, this virus still poses a very real threat.”
After reaching the 70% threshold, Oregon will take the following steps to lift restrictions:
- Oregon’s Risk Level framework, including all county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions, will be lifted. This includes mask, physical distancing, and capacity limit requirements.
- The state will not require masks and face coverings in almost all settings, with some exceptions following federal guidance, including airports, public transit, and health care settings.
- Because the same mask and social distancing rules will apply for all individuals—vaccinated or unvaccinated—vaccine verification will not be necessary.
- It will still be strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals and other vulnerable individuals continue to wear masks and practice other health and safety measures to stay safe from COVID-19.
K-12 students will be able to attend school full-time when the 70% metric is reached. Guidance is being revised for schools.